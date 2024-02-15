NBA All-Star Game weekend: Art Haus exhibition to raise money for nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Art Haus Balloon company will turn its 2700 square feet balloon garden into a “paradise” for NBA All-Star Game weekend.

Artist Rye Von turns regular items into balloons. She’s made everything from cars to people, even food-inspired displays. This weekend, she’s unveiling over 10,000 balloons woven into what she’s calling a “breathtaking paradise that beckons you to explore.”

The Paradise exhibition will be a three-day event located at 49 W. Maryland St.

VIP Opening Night 3 hrs | Tickets are $100 Friday at 7 p.m. Elevate your experience by securing a coveted spot at our exclusive Friday VIP night, where the magic truly comes alive. Witness an avant-garde fashion show that defies conventions, a carefully curated exhibition showcasing the brilliance of black artists, and be among the first to bask in the ethereal ambiance of our balloon paradise. Ticket is valid for the entire weekend. VIP event: 21 and older.

Community Day 8 hrs | Tickets are $25 Saturday at 10 a.m. As the weekend dawns, we extend an open invitation to the heart of our community on Saturday. With each ticket, you not only become a part of this mesmerizing journey, but you also play a role in uplifting local organizations that make a difference. Your presence radiates generosity, your ticket sale goes towards nurturing the very fabric of our neighborhood. $25 pre-order ticket is valid on Saturday and Sunday. Ages 3+ – ticket required | Under 3 – free admission.

Family Day 8 hrs | Tickets are $25 Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday ushers in a day of shared joy and cherished memories. Gather your loved ones and let your spirits soar as high as our balloons. Watch as children’s laughter intertwines with the colors of the sky, and embrace the moment with complimentary face painting, transforming young faces into living works of art. $25 pre-order ticket is valid Sunday only. Ages 3+ – tickets required | Under 3- free admission



Proceeds of the ticket sales will go towards local nonprofit Lisa’s Girls, an organization started by former WISH-TV anchor Alexis Rogers back in 2023. She made the announcement on WISH-TV.

Board Member Angela Cooper tells News 8 the mission of Lisa’s Girls aims to empower the lives of young BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) girls. “We empower women and girls to change the face of what leadership looks like by creating intergenerational change,” she said.

Von and Rogers’ partnership was born at News 8 during her time hosting WISH-TV’s “All Indiana.”

“She was very motivated by my project and I was very motivated by hers. So we decided to collaborate, Von said.

Von has traveled the world and is excited to bring a new form of art to the All-Star crowd while helping a good cause. “There’s other types of Art and there’s other types of fundraising we can do,” she said.