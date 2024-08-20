All Things Carmel store closes

The All Things Carmel store is shown in November 2022 in the 100 block of West Main Street in Carmel, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — All Things Carmel is now just a memory.

Mayor Sue Finkam on Tuesday announced the closing of the store at 110 W. Main St. in the Carmel Arts & Design District. She says the city government must prioritize more important spending needs such as police and fire staffing, and road maintenance.

The store’s website described how it worked: “Carmel, Indiana has consistently been ranked among America’s best places to live, work, and play, and we’re very proud to call it home. That’s why we created a special store to celebrate Carmel!”

“Everything we offer carries a Carmel brand or is an example of what makes us proud to live and work here.”

The remaining products will either be donated or sold online.

The city’s former mayor, Jim Brainard, started the store in 2020. Promote Carmel Inc., a tax-exempt nonprofit, managed the store. Property taxes and income taxes from Carmel’s city government budget supported the store.

A news release issued Tuesday from the city government said a financial analysis showed an additional $100,000 would be required in 2024 to fund the nonprofit beyond the $200,000 subsidy from Brainard’s 2023 budget.

City leaders decided the redirect the funds other nonprofits and close the store, the release said.

Promote Carmel Inc. also planned to reach out to vendors and other store partners as part of Tuesday’s closing.

Statements

“Because of inflation and a higher cost of living, Carmel taxpayers have had to tighten their belts. It is my responsibility to do the same with our city budget. Although the program has been a vibrant addition to the Carmel Arts & Design District, today’s financial climate requires us to prioritize important expenditures such as police and fire staffing and road maintenance.” Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, a Republican