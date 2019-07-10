All you need to know about Red Line work on Meridian Street this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another phase of IndyGo Red Line construction is set to begin on Wednesday, this time on Meridian Street.

Construction will impact the area for the next several weeks.

Drivers will still be able to use Meridian, but there will be temporary traffic controls, lane closures and sometimes you may be diverted off the street.

On-street parking will also be restricted in some spots.

As pavement resurfacing begins, you’ll also start to see the final concrete surfaces go in at the Meridian Street station platforms.

Crews will have to close down lanes during that project which means depending on the time of day you’re driving, you may only be able to use the road one way.

Also happening this week, work is scheduled at the 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway stations.

Construction of the station structures is continuing for that phase which will impact some left turn lanes.

Below is a list of restrictions:

Northbound and southbound at 21st Street

Northbound and southbound at 22nd Street

Northbound and southbound at 28th Street

Southbound at 29th Street

Northbound at 30th Street

Northbound ans southbound at 32nd Street

Northbound and southbound at 34th Street

Northbound at 38th Street

A list of other areas being impacted by construction can be found below:

Shelby Street from Hanna Avenue to Prospect Street

Virginia Avenue from Shelby Street to Delaware Street

Capitol Avenue from 18th Street to Washington Street

Illinois Street, Washington Street to 18th Street

Meridian Street from 18th Street to 38th Street

College Avenue from 38th Street to 66th Street

On or after July 22, pavement markings will be installed on the newly paved areas of Meridian Street.