Allegiant Air adding nonstop flight to Palm Springs from IND in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new nonstop flight out of the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will be available in November.

Allegiant Air will launch a nonstop flight from IND to Palm Springs (PSP) beginning Nov. 18.

The new addition marks the 20th nonstop flight out of Indy announced in 2021.

“Palm Springs is a top leisure destination for travelers across the country, and it’s among the top 10 unserved California markets that are in demand from Indy – so this is great news for Hoosier travelers,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez in a press release sent to News 8.

IND offers nonstop service to Los Angeles (LAX) with Allegiant, American and Delta. United plans to resume service out of IND to San Francisco (SFO) in September.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning, in a press release sent to News 8. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit California during the fall and winter seasons.”

Currently, Allegiant flies nonstop to 14 destinations out of IND. Those stops include: