Local

Alley Cat Lounge is expanding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Broad Ripple icon, Alley Cat Lounge, is expanding in October.

The new location will be adjacent to the current location, where the Egyptian Café and Hooka Bar was formerly at. The Egyptian Café moved locations in February.

The Alley Cat Lounge is in the 6200 block of Carrollton Avenue. That’s just south of the Fresh Thyme Market.

The spot will include a dining and drinking area and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to Alley Cat Lounge owner Lori Davis.

“This expansion will allow us to serve a larger volume of customers. We will be adding additional employees. It is our intention that this will put the Alley Cat in a position to serve Indy for another 47 years!” Davis said in a statement to News 8.