Local

Alley Cats, Indianapolis Pro-frisbee team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Alley Cats season kicked off Saturday at Grand Park Sports Center in Westfield Indiana.

The Alley Cats are part of Indianapolis’ Professional Ultimate Frisbee team. They are part of the American Ultimate Disc League.

Opening season started Saturday at Grand Park Sports Center against the Detroit Mechanics.

The Alley Cats are one of 25 teams within the league. Three teams are in Canada, and the rest are located across the United States. The Alley Cats are also one of the founding eight teams within the league.

Attending a game is a great family event. The games are fun for all ages.

If you are over the age of 21, there is a bar the in back of the end zone. You can find tickets here.

The next game is on May 14 against the Madison Radicals at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Center.