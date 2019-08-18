Allison Transmission fire sends 1 to hospital

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A fire Saturday at Allison Transmission in Speedway sent one employee to the hospital.

First responders say the fire started under a furnace that was heating a large tank of oil.

According to Speedway Fire Department, the oil was heated to a level that caused it to catch fire. They said it was a mechanical issue that happened in Plant 14 on the main floor. Fire crews responded quickly around 6:55 p.m. and were able to put out the fire before it spread anywhere else.

Due to the materials that are held in that specific building, the structure is built to withstand fire. Even if it were to get out of hand, firefighters said it would not have spread beyond that building.

Since so many businesses around the Speedway area deal with highly flammable material, runs like this are something local agencies focus on during training.

“The central Indianapolis area is really a model with how those types of all hazard responses work around the United States, that outside agencies in other states look at us for how it works together,” said Speedway Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Cheney.

Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments also assisted in the run.

One employee was sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation but crews on the scene of the fire said she is expected to be fine.