Allison Transmission plans $400 million Indiana expansion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say manufacturer Allison Transmission is planning to expand in central Indiana, creating more than 300 jobs through 2020.
The company that makes propulsion systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles announced the expansion Friday along with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and others as a groundbreaking was held for the company's Innovation Center in Indianapolis.
Allison Transmission plans to invest more than $400 million in its business, including a new Vehicle Environmental Test facility in Indianapolis that was recently announced. The facility will include two environmental chambers capable of simulating temperature extremes, altitude and on-road conditions.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Allison Transmission up to $7 million in conditional tax credits and up to $50,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's plans.
