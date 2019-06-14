Allison Transmission plans $400 million Indiana expansion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Allison Transmission Innovation Center rendering. (Provided Photo/Indiana Economic Development Corporation)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say manufacturer Allison Transmission is planning to expand in central Indiana, creating more than 300 jobs through 2020.

The company that makes propulsion systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles announced the expansion Friday along with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and others as a groundbreaking was held for the company's Innovation Center in Indianapolis.

Allison Transmission plans to invest more than $400 million in its business, including a new Vehicle Environmental Test facility in Indianapolis that was recently announced. The facility will include two environmental chambers capable of simulating temperature extremes, altitude and on-road conditions.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Allison Transmission up to $7 million in conditional tax credits and up to $50,000 in conditional training grants based on the company's plans.