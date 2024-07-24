Allisonville Road closed for Nickel Plate Trail construction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Those who take Allisonville Road may have to find a detour route this week.
Allisonville Road between Kessler Blvd and 62nd Street will be closed until at least Thursday so crews can remove old railroad ties as they continue building the Nickel Plate Trail.
Leaders with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works say that area is already seeing more traffic than normal because of the nearby Dean Road closure.
Public Works says 62nd Street eastbound at Allisonville Road is back open after being closed for the same railroad track removal project.
