Allisonville Road closed for Nickel Plate Trail construction

Allisonville Road is closed in both directions, just North of Kessler Blvd and just south of 62nd street. Crews are removing the old Railroad ties as they continue construction on the Nickel Plate trail. (Provided Photo/Indy DPW)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Those who take Allisonville Road may have to find a detour route this week.

Allisonville Road between Kessler Blvd and 62nd Street will be closed until at least Thursday so crews can remove old railroad ties as they continue building the Nickel Plate Trail.

Leaders with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works say that area is already seeing more traffic than normal because of the nearby Dean Road closure.

Public Works says 62nd Street eastbound at Allisonville Road is back open after being closed for the same railroad track removal project.