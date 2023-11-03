Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Allisonville Road closure at 146th Street set to begin

(Photo provided/ Hamilton County)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, Ind. (WISH) — From Friday night into Saturday morning, a full closure of Allisonville Road north and south of 146th Street will be in place.

This will be in between Chelsea Drive to 146th Street, and Sowers Drive to 146th Street around 9 p.m. Friday for the installation of a new storm sewer. The road is expected to be reopened to all traffic on 9 a.m. Saturday.

East and westbound traffic on 146th Street will remain open through this area.

A list of detours was provided:

  • South detour route will be Allisonville Road, 141st Street, Herriman Boulevard, and 146th Street.
  • North detour will be 10th Street, Greenfield Avenue, State Road 37, and 146th Street.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Your Vote 2023: Find your...
Local News /
Butler University creating two-year college...
News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Fun at...
All Indiana /
Moroccan archaeologists unearth new ruins...
International News /
Fall back: How daylight saving...
Health Spotlight /
NASA spacecraft discovers tiny moon...
National News /
Businessman sentenced in $180 million...
National News /
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old...
National News /