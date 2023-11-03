Allisonville Road closure at 146th Street set to begin

HAMILTON, Ind. (WISH) — From Friday night into Saturday morning, a full closure of Allisonville Road north and south of 146th Street will be in place.

This will be in between Chelsea Drive to 146th Street, and Sowers Drive to 146th Street around 9 p.m. Friday for the installation of a new storm sewer. The road is expected to be reopened to all traffic on 9 a.m. Saturday.

East and westbound traffic on 146th Street will remain open through this area.

A list of detours was provided: