Allisonville Road on-ramp to EB I-465 to close Friday for weekend repaving

A map showing the upcoming closure of the Allisonville road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers in Castleton and Fishers should be prepared for a weekend repaving project that could impact their travel plans, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 will close at around 9 p.m. Friday so workers can repave the shoulders on the interstate.

INDOT will close the ramp again next Friday for another round of weekend repaving.

One lane of eastbound I-465 between Keystone Avenue and I-69/Binford Boulevard will be shut down both weekends, INDOT says.

Second long-term ramp closure expected in August

INDOT will shut down the Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 in early August to help make room for construction and keep traffic flowing during the Clear Path 465 project. The ramp will remain closed through 2024.

The northbound Binford Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-465 closed earlier this month and will remain closed for the length of the Clear Path 465 project through 2025.

Clear Path 465 will improve traffic flow and safety and add travel lanes, ramp lanes, and bridges on I-465 and I-69 on Indy’s northeast side. Construction started earlier this year and work is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.