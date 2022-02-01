Local

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter pushes for new laws during Virtual Day of Action

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Volunteers with Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter plan to contact state lawmakers during it’s Annual Virtual Day of Action on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

It’s pushing for three legislative priorities by advocating for SB 353 that would require basic dementia training standards for home health aides.

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Director of Government Affairs David Sklar said it will provide quality patient-centered care with more people choosing in-home care.

The association is also pushing for HB 1087 to create a dementia coordinator role in state government, as well as HB 1123 and SB 112 which would add Alzheimer’s expertise to Indiana’s Medicaid Advisory Committee.

Sklar mentioned that about 110,000 Hoosiers are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and another 215,000 people are serving as unpaid family caregivers.

The director added that the cost of serving patients on the Medicaid program reached 1.1 billion dollars in 2020 and that number is expected to increase more than 17% by 2025.

“Tuesday morning gives the opportunity for advocates around the state to really come together and kind of hear from each other,” Sklar said. “There’s going to be an opportunity to hear some advocate stories, to talk about their family members and why they’re advocating on behalf of policies that support individuals living with Alzherimer’s and dementia. You’re going to hear from some legislatures about things going on this session.”

People can still registration for the Virtual Day of Action. Sklar said you don’t have prior advocacy experience to join and about 250 people are taking part statewide.