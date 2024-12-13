Police investigate shooting at Amazon facility in Greenfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Amazon facility in Greenfield is temporarily closed on Friday as police investigate an early morning shooting.

A spokesperson from Hancock County 911 says the incident happened just before 12:40 a.m. at the Amazon facility at 7114 W. 200 N. That’s one of at least two Amazon buildings at an industrial park off I-70 southwest of Mt. Comfort.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Police did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.