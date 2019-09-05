Amazon fulfillment center in Greenwood now open

The Greenwood leadership team welcomed new Amazon employees with high fives as they arrived on Day One. (Provided Photo/ Banayote Photography)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The Amazon fulfillment center in Greenwood is now open, according to a press release.

The new 60,000 square-foot location in the 1100 block of South Graham Road opened for business on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Job positions at the center include receiving orders, packaging and shipping them in the area.

Pay starts at $15 per hour, with healthcare and 401k benefits. Other perks for employees include up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and prepaid college tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Those interested in positions at Amazon’s new fulfillment center, click here for more information