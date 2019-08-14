Amazon hiring for over 1,000 full-time positions in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Amazon is hiring for more than 1,000 full-time job positions at their newest fulfillment center in Greenwood.

It hasn’t been announced when the center will open, but Amazon is currently taking applications. The job positions include receiving orders, packaging and shipping them in the area.

“I think it’d be a nice opportunity for a lot of the local people, along with, it’ll draw people into the city to live,” longtime Greenwood resident Steve Dillman said. “This is one of the fastest growing towns in the county.”

According to Amazon, there is a high customer demand in Indianapolis and the company wants a fulfillment center near customers for faster shipping and great customer service.

“We also strategically look for locations that provide robust public infrastructure, a strong dedicated workforce and great local support,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “And we found all those factors in the Indianapolis area.”

“Greenwood needs more jobs. There’s a big workforce here,” resident Gary Gresham said. “Amazon is a big company. I think it’ll provide benefits overall to the community. “

Pay starts at $15 per hour, with healthcare and 401k benefits. Other perks for employees include up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and prepaid college tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

“I’m really excited that the kids here will have an opportunity after high school to do something well,” Amy Welsh said. Welsh is a Southport resident, but visits Greenwood frequently.

For more information or to apply for a job, visit Amazon’s website.