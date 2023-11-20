Amazon offering buy now, pay later for small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The traditional start of the holiday shopping season is just a few days away. This year, an old concept in retail is making its way more deeply into online shopping: buy now, pay later.

Amazon said earlier this month that it is expanding its partnership with Affirm to make the pay-over-time option available at checkout for the millions of small businesses who use its online store.

Affirm’s “Pay over time with Affirm” option has been available for regular users on amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app since 2021.

The B2B buy now, pay later service will be available to all eligible Amazon Business customers by Black Friday.

Gloria Dawson, deputy editor for retail coverage at Business Insider, stopped by Daybreak on Monday to explain how the service works.

“Amazon Business works with small proprietor businesses and they are allowing this option so that business owners can buy things now, get them now, and pay for them in installments,” Dawson said. “You’ll see exactly how much you’re going to pay out and what kind of interest you’re going to pay.”

Users who want to pay over time can choose the “Pay over time with Affirm” option when selecting a payment method at checkout on Amazon Business.

After entering a few pieces of information like business name and address, small business owners will receive an instant credit decision, Affirm said in a press release. If approved, they can select customized pay-over-time options of three to 48 months.

“It’s one of the ways that Amazon is trying to build a better relationship with its small businesses,” Dawson said.

