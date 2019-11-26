Ambulance company pays people to study, become EMTs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local ambulance company, American Medical Response, is paying people to become emergency medical technicians as there’s a growing need for workers in emergency medical services.

“Here in Indiana, we have some issues with getting paramedics, and a lot of it is just getting people into EMS (emergency medical services) in general. It’s one of these fields that’s been around for a while, but I’m not sure that too many people think about it as a career option for them,” said Jeremey McKinney, clinical education specialist for American Medical Response of Central Indiana.

“It’s not something that you regularly see on job applications or job fairs. It’s not always readily available. We are a young career, but we are trying to get out there,” said Kevin Aldridge, a paramedic and field training officer.

American Medical Response is paying people to take an eight-week emergency medical technician (EMT) training course. McKinney said the Indianapolis headquarters has an 82% or better graduate rate.

“I saw their posting. I was like ‘This works,’ and it provides enough financial support that I could quit my full-time job, do this and give it all of my focus,” said graduate and EMT basic Noah Hardwick.

The American Medical Response EMT Academy meets from 9 a.m- 5 p.m. weekdays. Students get paid $10 an hour and are guaranteed 40 hours a week. Graduates are hired full time as American Medical Response employees with a pay increase and benefits.

“If you want to progress farther and get more in depth with everything you can, go into the paramedic program. You can transition to nursing, physician assistants, etc.,” Hardwick said. “The fields are endless.”

“We only want you to exceed, so why not try it and get paid for it?” Alridge said.