American Dairy Association Indiana offering free milkshakes for veterans and active-duty military

Jeff Carter of Frankfort, Indiana’s Carter Dairy Farm was among Hoosier dairy industry representatives serving free milkshakes to US veterans and active-duty military personnel during last year’s distribution. This year’s event takes place on Friday, November 10, from 10 am to 2 pm in front of the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (photo provided by: American Dairy Association Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It might be November, but the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be open on Friday for a special Veterans Day event.

American Dairy Association Indiana will give away free 16-ounce milkshakes to veterans and active-duty military personnel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free chocolate or vanilla shakes are identical to the signature shakes that Hoosiers enjoy each year at the Indiana State Fair.

Veterans and military members are welcome to invite friends and family. The dairy association will offer up to six free milkshakes per vehicle.

The first 400 people served will enjoy their shakes in a special edition commemorative Veterans Weekend Cup.

Getting to the Dairy Bar

Guests should enter the state fairgrounds via Gate 6 off of Fall Creek Parkway on the east side of the Fairgrounds. They’ll be directed along the fair’s Main Street straight to the Dairy Bar, where they’ll receive their choice of a chocolate or vanilla shake.