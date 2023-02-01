Local

American Heart Association kicks off Heart Health Month with a new challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Heart Association launched a CPR challenge to mark the beginning of February as Heart Health Month.

“The challenge is for one person in every household to learn hands-only CPR. It’s to go along with our theme this year of ‘be the beat,’” explained Tim Harms, the Senior Director of communications for the organization.

Harms said 70 percent of cardiac arrests occur at home.

“That means if are called to perform CPR it’s more than likely going to be on a loved one,” he said.

CPR should be performed between 100 and 120 beats per minute. Harms said there are songs to help you keep the beat.

“Well, the one thing the American Heart Association uses a lot is ‘Staying Alive’ by the Bee Gees. So, if you can imagine saying, ‘Ah ah ah ah staying alive,’ if you were pressing and compressing at that rate that would be the perfect rate of compressions,” he said.

According to the American Heart Association, CPR doubles a person’s chance of survival.

Harms said there can be signs of heart disease including chest pain, nausea, jaw pain, and sweating.

“You can reduce your risk by not smoking, being physically active, and eating a better diet,” explained Harms.