American Meteor Society receives 2 reports of a fireball after loud boom heard across several Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Meteor Society confirmed to News 8 it is looking into two reports of a fireball after people from across southern central Indiana said they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion near Camp Atterbury around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The agency lists preliminary reports from Bloomington at 12:18 pm and Columbus at 12:20 p.m.

A fireball is a bright meteor, according to the American Meteor Society. It’s generally brighter than the planet Venus if seen in morning or evening skies.

The organization has not confirmed what type of fireball it was and says it still needs more reports to calculate an accurate trajectory.