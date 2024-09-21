American Piano Awards to host free concert at Bicentennial Unity Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bicentennial Unity Plaza will be filled with the harmonies of piano keys as the American Piano Awards kick off with a free concert Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30 sounds will be ringing through downtown Indianapolis.

This outdoor occasion will be the first of its kind in the competition’s history. Chris Williams, the chief executive officer of the Awards, says the plaza felt like the perfect space to bring music to the community.

“When we came across this, it seemed so special, that we really wanted to take advantage of it as a community space and do something unique with piano,” Williams said.

Williams says at first, he didn’t imagine having a concert at Bicentennial Plaza.

“This is so cool, we have some of the best pianists. To be at this unique venue with a round stage on a basketball court is highly unique and we’re so excited to introduce them to the community,” he said.

The celebration will start with Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle performing a medley, followed by performances from the five 2025 finalists.

“We’re so excited to have (Carlisle) with us, he is a fabulous pianist,” Williams said.

Along with the five finalists, students from the Indianapolis Public Schools and also a UIndy student will hit the stage.

Saturday’s concert begins at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.