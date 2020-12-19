Amp Harris Foundation hosts toy and food giveaway at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big names came together at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to hand out thousands of toys Saturday afternoon.

Amp Harris and former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings were among those giving away presents and food. It’s part of an annual event the Amp Harris Foundation puts on every year.

Harris said it’s important for them to use their platforms to give back.

“For me to be in a position to be able to give back to my community and also be able to understand in the year of 20-20 it’s about showing love and giving people hope,” said Harris.

Catchings hopes everyone who was at the event, will also be able to pay it forward one day.

“It’s an inspiration to be on this side and to be able to give,” said Catchings. “I hope it’s an inspiration too for these kids.”

All families involved were pre-invited, according to the Amp Harris Foundation.

