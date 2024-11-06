Amy Brown named Indiana P.E. Teacher of the Year

(Provided Photo/Noblesville Schools)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Congratulations to Noble Crossing’s Amy Brown on being named the Indiana Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Brown joins an elite group of several Noblesville Schools employees who have been recognized at the state and/or national level in recent years for their outstanding professional accomplishments. She was honored by the Indiana Society of Health and Physical Educators and will be a presenter at their next state conference.