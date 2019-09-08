Ancient sport of dragon boat racing coming to White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dragon boat racing is coming back to the White River in September.

The sport of dragon boat racing has been around for about 2,000 years and the boats are nearly 50-feet long.

You will get to soon see them in action all from White river State Park.

Scott Minor and DJ O’Toole stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the second annual White River Dragon Boat races.

“It is an ancient Chinese tradition,” explained Scott Minor. “It’s now raced across the world.”

Twenty-two people can fit in a single dragon boat.

Click the video to learn more about the sport and the upcoming event.