Local

Anderson animal shelter takes in 21 neglected dogs, seeks foster families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Anderson animal shelter is in crisis mode. They’ve taken in 21 dogs that were left abandoned in horrific conditions by their owners. Now the shelter is overflowing with these animals and is seeking your help.

The Animal Protection League is desperately seeking help.

Maleah Stringer, the director of Animal Protection League, said on Tuesday, they found 14 dogs in a house that was filthy.

“They have no idea how to be dogs so they’re going to take patience and time,” Stringer said.

“They were covered in feces and urine. We had to pull them out of couches and beds. The house itself probably was closed up with no air conditioning,” Stringer said. “There was a 72-inch, flat-screen TV literally sitting in feces and urine.”

Just a few hours later, the shelter got another call about more dogs left behind at a hotel.

“There were seven other dogs that were at a Red Roof Inn room just abandoned,” said Jenny Gossett, a volunteer at the Animal Protection League.

Now they’re overflowing with cats and dogs, around 300 animals that are in need of a foster family or adoption.

“We’re understaffed. We’re overwhelmed. We’re having had volunteers come in to help. If we hadn’t had volunteers yesterday, we could’ve never done what we did,” Stringer said.

Because of the lack of space, volunteers needed to put some of the abandoned dogs at the front office.

“We can’t get to the front desk. We had nowhere else to put them, so I mean we literally have nowhere else to put another animal,” Stringer said.

“There’s just not enough manpower or women power to — it’s just not feasible — there are too many dogs. All the kennels are full. They’re into crates now. Crates on top of crates and it’s just not reasonable for the city to expect that,” Gossett said.

People at the shelter will also be hosting a fundraiser so they can give these animals the best care. For more information, you’re encouraged to visit the shelter’s Facebook page.