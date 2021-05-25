Local

Anderson candy shop owner under fire after controversial job posting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — In a recent Facebook post looking for summer employees, the owner of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson described what kind of people he didn’t want to hire.

The post talks about expectations and pay, but also goes into what owner Randy Good considers bad work behavior. He wrote, “Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers. This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.”

He uses other terms to describe past female employees, but said “boys seldom practice this, they just duke it out.”

More than 20,000 people have reacted to the post, and 35,000 commented on it, Most of the responses were negative.

Good declined our interview, but News 8 talked to neighbors in Anderson about the post.

Fatima Rodriguez said she learned her work ethic from her mother and considers the post a dig at her drive to succeed.

“The ways that he was talking about how like, they were raised by their moms, and like how they’re like this and that. Basically he’s trying to hire people by talking bad about them, like, it doesn’t even make sense and most of the time girls work there,” Rodriguez said.

Pete Mudd is a plumber in Anderson who said he understands how the words could be offensive, but added he’s also had bad luck with younger employees.

“I think parents need to be a little more stricter with their kids and make them understand responsibility is responsibility. Whether it’s the responsibility I enjoy, you enjoy, whatever, if not to the people in your family, your friends, the responsibility to yourself,” Mudd said.

Good added another post to the candy shop’s Facebook page on Monday saying the shop had quite the dust up, but that he was undeterred.