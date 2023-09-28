Anderson man dies in fiery crash of train, van in Grant County

FOX, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man from Anderson died in a fiery crash of a train and a van Thursday in a rural community in northern Grant County, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash was reported just after noon Thursday at the rail crossing at East County Road 600 North and County Road 100 West, which intersect in the unincorporated community of Fox. That’s east of State Road 15 and about 2 miles southeast of the Wabash County town of La Fontaine.

The man was driving the van east as the train traveled northwest. The collision pushed the van down the tracks north of the rail crossing, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.

Local authorities used a four-wheel drive truck to move the man to an ambulance. He died at a local hospital, the release says.

The name of the man was being withheld late Thursday afternoon while family members were notified.

The community of Fox is about a 95-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.