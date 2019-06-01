Anderson motorcycle crash kills 18-year-old man

Copyright by WFLA - All rights reserved

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- An 18-year-old man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Anderson, the second in two days in the city.

Police say 18-year-old Ridge Pershing, of Middletown, was traveling east on East 53rd Street near Applewood Center Way around 9:48 p.m. Friday when 18-year-old John Hatzell, of Frankton, traveling west on 53rd in a Ford Fusion, turned south onto Applewood. Hatzell was following a vehicle in front of him and did not see Pershing, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur.

Pershing's motorcycle caught fire after the crash, and witnesses performed CPR on Pershing until emergency medical personnel could arrive. Hatzell and his passenger were not injured, according to police.

The Anderson police crash team continued to investigate the crash Saturday, the second fatal motorcycle crash in two days in Anderson.