Anderson police chief removed from position after interaction with ISP

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – The chief of the Anderson Police Department has been removed from his position.

According to a release, Tony Watters was removed by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. following a June 7, 2019 interaction with the Indiana State Police.

Watters’ interaction with ISP stemmed from the arrest of Watters’ son after an alleged domestic dispute.

Broderick said that after receiving a report of the interaction on Monday, Oct. 7, he deemed removing Watters from the job to be the best course of action.

Watters’ last day on the job will be Sunday, October 13.

