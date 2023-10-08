Anderson police conducting death investigation after body found in White River

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the White River Sunday.

At 4:27 p.m., Sunday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a body found in the White River, west of Edgewater Park. After arriving to the scene, officers located a dead male along the riverbank and began to secure the area. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was called to assist with the investigation.

Police are withholding the identity of the dead male until his family has been notified. Police are still investigating the incident and an official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy has been conducted.