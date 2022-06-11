Local

Anderson Police Department looking for man who robbed bank

ANDERSON (WISH) — The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

Just before noon on Friday, a man in his 20s entered the Old National Bank at 219 Scatterfield Road and robbed it.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the man entered the bank armed and passed a note to a bank employee demanding money.

Police say the man got away with cash and ran from the bank, headed westbound.

The case remains under investigation.

Anybody with any information can contact the Detective Ryan Prado of the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755 or call Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.