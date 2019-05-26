Anderson police investigate body found near White River

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- Police in Anderson are investigating a body found near the White River.

Officials were called out around 6 p.m. Saturday to an area of Derby Downs Park, near North Madison Avenue, where they found the body of a man, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department.

On Saturday night, detectives and the Madison County Coroner's Office were at the scene, working to determine whether foul play was involved, Sandefur said.

No information about the identity of the victim was available on Saturday night.