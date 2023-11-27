Anderson police investigate death of juvenile after being dropped off at hospital

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was dropped off at the hospital on Friday with gunshot wounds.

Anderson Police Department officers were notified that a juvenile with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at St. Vincent ER located at 2015 Jackson Street. The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the hospital and collected evidence and spoke with multiple witnesses, police say.

Investigators say the vehicle that dropped off the juvenile was located and is being processed for evidence.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting. The identity of the juvenile has not been released.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and more information will be released as soon as they become available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation, contact 911 or Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.