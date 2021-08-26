Local

Anderson residents asked to reduce water usage due to drought

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson officials asked residents to cut back their water usage, the city’s Water Department announced Thursday.

Residents were asked to voluntarily reduce nonessential water usage including the watering of lawns.

The department said that due to the recent drought that Anderson’s water treatment production plant saw a record amount of production Wednesday, creating a need for water conservation by the public.

“We need to reduce the high demand for water at this time as we must not exceed our production limits of 12.3 million gallons per day,” said Water Department Director Neal McKee in a news release.

The conversation measures do not include businesses, the department said.