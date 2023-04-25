Anderson teen arrested after pursuit; police find drugs, firearms

After officers searched the Dodge police say they found 67 grams of Fentanyl pills, a loaded 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 45-round magazine, and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson teen was taken into custody Monday night after leading officers on a pursuit, Indiana State Police say.

Troopers from ISP Pendleton District were patrolling the area of Forkner Street and 13th Street at around 10:13 p.m. when they noticed a black Dodge Charger with an expired license plate. A trooper attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver got out of the car and ran away, a release said Tuesday.

Police say that the vehicle remained in gear and continued rolling down the street as the driver continued to run. The front seat passenger switched to the driver’s side and drove away leading police on a pursuit.

As police were following the vehicle, the second suspect drove to an apartment complex and came to a dead end. The suspect got out of the vehicle and began to run away. Police caught the suspect and took him into custody.

After officers searched the Dodge police say they found 67 grams of Fentanyl pills, a loaded 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 45-round magazine, and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Police say that the suspect that was taken into custody was a juvenile however the investigation is still ongoing.

There was no immediate information available on the first suspect that ran away.