Angie’s List gets rebranded and drops the ‘e’

The parent of Angie's List has rebranded the company to Angi.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A home services website that got its start in Indianapolis 20 years ago is getting a complete makeover, including a change to the iconic brand Angie’s List.

Denver-based parent ANGI Homeservices says it has changed its marketing brand to simply Angi with a new logo. It also changed its corporate name to Angi Inc. (Nasdaq: ANGI).

The company says it has also given its mobile app a new look along with some functional changes to the technology.

“People love their homes, but they don’t always love taking care of their homes. At Angi, we are on a mission to change that,” said Oisin Hanrahan, chief executive officer of Angi. “We want people to feel confident taking care of small tasks, and brave enough to take on big home projects.”

The company says the revised service takes customers through the entire home repair process from booking through the payment of a service technician. It also allows users to pay for the job through the app and includes financing options.

Hanrahan says the sister brand HomeAdvisor will become HomeAdvisor, powered by Angi.