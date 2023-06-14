Animal Care Services in dire need of adopters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in dire need of animal adopters, and has no open space to house incoming animals, IACS said Wednesday.

“Our situation is dire,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “We are out of dog kennels, dog crates, and cat kennels to house animals. The number of animals in our building is not sustainable for our staff to care for.”

The shelter has repeatedly asked for the community’s support in adopting animals. There are over 180 animals available for adoption.

Butler is available for adoption (Provided Photo/IACS) Judy is available for adoption (Provided Photo/IACS)

IACS said most of its animals are already spayed or neutered, and receive age appropriate vaccines and microchips, meaning the animals can go home with their adopters the same day.

The service offers a trial adoption program, “Cuddle Before you Commit,” which allows adopters to foster an animal for 14 days with the intention to adopt. If everything works out, that pet is officially adopted on day 15.

Anyone interested in adopting should submit the pre-adoption questionnaire.

IACS is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, excluding Thursday. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.