Animal Care Services issues canine parvovirus warning

These dogs brought to Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter in the week of Aug. 18, 2019, had canine parvovirus. (Photos Provided/Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s animal control shelter, Indianapolis Animal Care Services, on Friday urged pet owners to vaccinate their dogs for parvovirus.

Shelter operators said on Facebook that pet owners have surrendered dozens of dogs recently with canine parvovirus. “Parvo” is highly contagious and life-threatening.

The West Michigan Street Veterinary Clinic, located near Holt Road, and the nonprofit Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative have launched an initiative to give 100 dogs in need the distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvovirus vaccine, also known as DAPP. Dogs must be 3 years old or younger, and their owners must demonstrate a financial need.