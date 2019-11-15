Animal Care Services to hold Late Night Adopt A-Thon

INDIANAPOLIS. (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services was set Friday to hold its Late Night Adopt-A-Thon in the hopes of freeing up more kennel space.

“We typically see an influx of animals coming to the shelter during colder weather,” said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of Animal Care Services. “By staying open later on Friday, we are hoping that more people will be able to come to the shelter to meet all of our wonderful animals looking for a new home.”

The Late Night Adopt-A-Thon goes from 6-10 p.m. at Animal Care Services, located at 2600 S. Harding St.

All adoptions are free. The first 25 dogs and 10 cats adopted during the event will go home with a special adoption kit.

The event will include kids’ activities and a kissing booth to get your picture taken with your new pet. The Bacon Station food truck will also be on hand serving up some of their menu items, including vegetarian options.

To allow staff to focus on adoptions during this event, lost-pet tours and “return-to-owners” will not be available after 6 p.m. Friday. Animal Intake also will close at 5 p.m.

News 8’s Jenny Dreasler will be at the event taking pictures of the animals and posting to her Facebook page and Twitter.