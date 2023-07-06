Animal Care Services to waive impound fees for lost pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is temporarily waiving its impound fees to help reunite families who may have lost their pets during the Fourth of July holiday.

IACS announced that to reduce overcrowding, impound fees will be waived for all lost animals Thursday-Friday. Since July 1, the shelter has taken in 180 animals and only 120 have been adopted.

“We understand how stressful it is to lose a pet,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “Waiving

impound fees allow us to remove a barrier to reuniting pets with their family.”

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone searching for a lost pet or wanting to adopt must arrive at least an hour before closing time for the required paperwork.

IACS is also offering free adoptions. The pre-adoption questionnaire and available animals can be seen on the shelter’s website.