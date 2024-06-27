Animals And All That Jazz taking place at the Indianapolis Zoo

Animals and All That Jazz at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With food, animals, and live jazz music, the Indianapolis Zoo is looking to give you some summer evening fun.

The zoo is hosting Animals and All That Jazz on Thursday and it’s a good chance to enjoy a summer evening.

The Zoo will be open after hours and the Animals and all that Jazz is included with Zoo admission and members get in free.

“A lot of fun, a lot of good music, great food, amazing animals as well. So, definitely a great family time as well,” said Cody Mattox, public relations specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo.

Live music is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will be food for purchase. Thursday evening is a Midwest BBQ Bash (Gluten Free). The meal will include Indiana smoked pork Ribs served with tater salad, watermelon, and crisp summer slaw. There is also a vegetarian option of “Corn Ribz.”

For dessert, — a drumstick ice cream cone.

Mattox says you can enjoy the evening by checking the animals out first and then listening to some music or the other way around.

“You want to see the animals first, that’s a great option, if you want to see the music first there’s that option too,” he said.

Performing on Thursday is INDYDIXIE. Additional information can be found here.