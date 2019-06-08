Animals OK after fire breaks out in nail salon next to Carmel vet office

Carmel firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out at a nail salon that was neighboring a veterinary clinic overnight. Authorities said the animals inside the clinic were OK and safely taken to another location. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) -- Several pets were safely taken to another veterinary office after a fire broke out in a business next to Carmel Veterinary Friday night, Carmel Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at Clay Nails in the Omalias shopping complex near 126th and Gray just before 11 p.m.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the back of the business.

The fire was able to be extinguished quickly, however firefighters discovered pets were inside the veterinary clinic next door.

Fire crews were able to ventilate the office and the veterinarian came to the property shortly after the fire was contained.

None of the animals suffered any injuries, and they were safely taken to another veterinary office.