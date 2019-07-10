‘Ann Dancing’ fundraiser raises enough to fix sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The electronic sculpture that went dark in the Mass Ave cultural district in the spring will get new technology and hardware after a fundraising campaign to keep “Ann Dancing.”

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail tried to raise $262,000 during June to upgrade and maintain the former sculpture that went dark in the spring. “Ann Dancing” used lights to show a woman who appears to be swaying to music.

The trail group said Wednesday the ongoing fundraiser raised nearly $200,000 from about 1,200 donors in 32 states and from 20 corporations. The group said that amount will be enough to fix the sculpture by Julian Opie and create a maintenance fund.

A timeline for the fix will be announced later.