‘Ann Dancing’ fundraiser raises enough to fix sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The electronic sculpture that went dark in the Mass Ave cultural district in the spring will get new technology and hardware after a fundraising campaign to keep “Ann Dancing.”
The Indianapolis Cultural Trail tried to raise $262,000 during June to upgrade and maintain the former sculpture that went dark in the spring. “Ann Dancing” used lights to show a woman who appears to be swaying to music.
The trail group said Wednesday the ongoing fundraiser raised nearly $200,000 from about 1,200 donors in 32 states and from 20 corporations. The group said that amount will be enough to fix the sculpture by Julian Opie and create a maintenance fund.
A timeline for the fix will be announced later.
“Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc is a small but mighty team. We stayed true to the founding principles of the Cultural Trail with the Keep Ann Dancing campaign. We dared people to think bigger about what is possible for Indianapolis, using high quality art and design to push residents to stretch beyond what we’ve come to expect in our public spaces while thinking about the long term sustainability and maintenance of the public investment from the beginning. Thank you, Indianapolis, for helping us Keep Ann Dancing.”Kären Haley, executive director, Indianapolis Cultural Trail