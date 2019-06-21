‘Ann Dancing’ fundraising nears halfway mark

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The effort to upgrade a popular mass ave attraction is getting some major financial help.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation said it will match $25,000 of the donations for the Keeping Ann Dancing Campaign. 

The electronic sculpture “Ann Dancing” in the Mass Ave cultural district was turned off recently because it needs to be repaired and upgraded. 

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is trying to raise $262,000 to repair the sculpture and maintain it in the future.

So far, fundraisers have reached about after their goal. 

