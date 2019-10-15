Ann Dancing to be replaced, new structure to be installed at later date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A famous Indianapolis piece of art will be removed Tuesday.

Ann Dancing has been at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Alabama Street since 2008.

The removal process will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to take two hours.

The Ann Dancing doctor, Phil Sheingold, will remove the artwork display structure and it will be lifted onto a truck to complete the removal.

Over the next few weeks, work will be done to the plaza on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which is Ann Dancing’s home.

The popular artwork is by Julian Opie and is the oldest piece in the cultural trail’s collection.

The organization raised more than $200,000 in private donations to fund the replacement with a four-week crowdfunding campaign called “Keep Ann Dancing” earlier this year.

The piece of art went dark at the end of May. It’s in need of repairs and technology upgrades. It hasn’t been updated in more than 10 years.

A new structure will be installed later this fall. There’s not a designated date for the new structure.

