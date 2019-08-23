Annual Bug Fest at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – What’s bugging you?

This weekend the Indy Parks is holding their 27th annual Bug Fest on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Southeastway Park.

Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by Daybreak Friday to discuss the annual event.

She mentioned some of the bugs you’re likely to see, what kids and adults tend to like best about the Bug Fest and how much it has grown over the years.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to eat a bug or two. A few members of the Daybreak team even sampled a few of them.

