Annual ‘Cops Cycling for Survivors’ bike ride reaches 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monday is a milestone for a bike ride remembering fallen heroes.

“Cops Cycling for Survivors” marks 20 years.

Retired, active officers and law enforcement survivors will start a journey of nearly 1,000 miles around the state of Indiana.

Stacey Miller, committee member and cyclist, was on Daybreak Monday.

The ride will hit 12 different towns in 12 days and honors officers this year.

Miller talked about the plan for the ride and where the money raised for the ride will go.

