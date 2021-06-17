Local

Annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser supports Damien Center, those with HIV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the 27th annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser to support the Damien Center and people living with HIV.

More than 60 restaurants are participating in the one day event, like Illinois Street Food Emporium. A portion of your bill will benefit the local effort to end HIV.

The Damien Center provides care, education and related services in a one-stop-shop model of care that is vital to ending HIV in Indiana. Ninety-five percent of new HIV cases were linked to care within 30 days, nearly doubling the average rate for central Indiana at 48%.

Damien Center’s medical patients also have a viral suppression rate of 91%, meaning they cannot sexually transmitted HIV to another person, compared to the central Indiana average of 58%.

Dozens of restaurants across central Indiana are taking part. You can find a full list here.