Annual Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show postponed for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 67th Annual Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show won’t happen in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The event, originally set to begin on February 19, has been postponed.

The event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is the nation’s largest consumer sports show.

The Indiana Motorcycle and Powersports Expo and the Indiana Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo have also been postponed.

The events combined to fill every building at the fairgrounds.