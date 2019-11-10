Annual IPS ‘Showcase of Schools’ on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting its sixth annual showcase of schools.

It’s a chance for students and their parents to learn about the various campuses and the special programs many offer.

This year’s event is fully interactive with special demonstrations from each school.

The ‘Showcase of Schools’ takes place from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It’s free to attend. Parking is also free at the Virginia Avenue garage connected to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Just make sure to tell the attendant you are there for the IPS event.